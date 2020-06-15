GOLF

List wins Korn Ferry Challenge

Luke List birdied three of the first four holes and strung together pars at the end for a 3-under 67 to win the Korn Ferry Challenge in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., in the first tournament back for the PGA Tour's developmental circuit. List, of Seattle, Wash., won by one shot over Shad Tuten (67) and Joseph Bramlett (68). Kristoffer Ventura (67) and Nicholas Lindheim (66) were another shot behind. Of the leading five players, all but Tuten has PGA Tour status who did not get into the PGA Tour event at Colonial. List won for the first time since he was on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2012. Will Zalatoris, who had the 54-hole lead, made 17 pars and one bogey in his round of 71 on Dye's Valley Course at the TPC Sawgrass, adjacent to the Stadium Course that hosts The Players Championship. That dropped him into a tie for sixth, three shots behind List. The Korn Ferry Tour stays in the area next week for another one-time event on The King & The Bear at the World Golf Village to make up for events lost to the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

FOOTBALL

Iowa DB hurt in jet ski accident

Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner sustained serious injuries when he and a passenger on a jet ski collided with a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. According to a police report, Koerner and Cole Coffin were hurt at about 6:30 p.m. Friday when their watercraft crashed into the side of a boat. Coffin was taken to a hospital by aircraft. There was no immediate word on his injuries or condition. Koerner was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No additional information was provided. Iowa sports information said Koerner had finished the first week of voluntary workouts with his teammates and was at the lake with his father for a father-son weekend along with other West Des Moines families. Koerner established himself as a key to the Hawkeyes' defense last season. He made a 81 tackles and had one interception in 2019.