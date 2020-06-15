100 years ago

June 15, 1920

m Chief of Police Burl C. Rotenbury, who returned Saturday from Detroit, Mich., where he attended the convention of the International Chiefs of Police, says two burglars attempted to enter his room at the Statler hotel after he arrived in Detroit. Chief Rotenberry said that he and his family returned from a boat ride and had just extinguished the lights in their room when Mrs. Rotenberry awoke her husband, informing him that burglars were trying to enter. Chief Rotenberry said he watched the thieves for fully 10 minutes while they tried to enter a window.

50 years ago

June 15, 1970

m Jim Johnson of Conway said Sunday that his campaign to recall Senator J. William Fulbright was so important that he wasn't going to run for public office this year. In a press conference at the Albert Pike Hotel, Johnson indicated that he considered his support stronger than ever, but that he didn't want to take any time away from his efforts to place on the November ballot a proposed constitutional amendment that he says would allow for the recall of a United States senator.

25 years ago

June 15, 1995

UNIONTOWN -- Dripping Springs. Natural Dam. Cedarville. The imagery in the names describes some of the scenic stops visitors can make trekking through northern Crawford County. Combine that with some local history --stories about moonshine runs and how the notorious outlaw Charles "Pretty Boy" Floyd eluded officers here, and some residents believe they have the makings of a tourist attraction. In a step to fulfill that vision, Uniontown native Sherry Edwards and state Rep. Jerry F. Hunton of Prairie Grove proposed that the Legislature designate the stretch of Arkansas 220 between Arkansas 59 and the Oklahoma border as a scenic highway.

10 years ago

June 15, 2010

m The Little Rock Zoo Board of Governors voted 5-0 Monday to establish three designated smoking areas at the zoo. The board also passed a motion 5-1 stating that no more discussion can be presented on the topic for one year. Both motions were proposed by board member J.J. Vigneault. Tad Bohannon abstained from the first vote and voted against the second motion. Board members Sam Walls III and Bridgette Frazier were absent. The discussion came after Mayor Mark Stodola sent a letter to City Manager Bruce Moore, urging him to extend the city park smoking ban to the zoo. The board considered creating designated smoking areas after a vote last month to ban smoking deadlocked the board at 3-3.