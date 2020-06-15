Positive covid-19 in the Benton County Jail

NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER Deputy Chance Gregory looks in on prisoners Friday at the Benton County Jail in Bentonville.

BENTONVILLE -- An inmate or employee at the Benton County Jail tested positive for covid-19 over the weekend, Lt. Shannon Jenkins said.

Jenkins, spokeswoman for the Benton County Sheriff's Office, said all inmates and employees are now being tested by the Arkansas Department of Health.

Jenkins' press release did not state whether the positive test involves an inmate or employee.

She said the Sheriff's Office is following guidelines set by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arkansas Department of Health.

Jenkins said before entering the jail each detainee is screened. Any person indicating he or shehas symptoms is evaluated by medical staff and isolated if necessary, she said

Detainees the medical staff determine meet the criteria for testing will be tested, Jenkins said.

The temperatures of every inmate are taken twice daily and all inmates have access to medical staff, she said.