Renters in Little Rock protest evictions during pandemic

A small group of protesters demanded a halt to evictions amid the coronavirus pandemic outside of an apartment complex in southwest Little Rock on Monday evening.

Approximately 10 demonstrators held signs that said “no evictions, cancel rent” and “housing is a human right” on the sidewalk outside of the Colonial Parc Apartments at 5813 Baseline Rd. in Little Rock.

Neil Sealy, the executive director of Arkansas Community Organizations, said the members of Arkansas Renters United planned to visit three more apartment complexes on Monday: Spring Valley Apartments, Terra Vista Apartments and Big Country Chateau.

In an interview, Sealy showed copies of what he said were notices related to nonpayment of rent and the threat of eviction delivered to residents in the Colonial Parc Apartments, with the names of tenants redacted.

He said the complex on Baseline Road is not covered by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the federal coronavirus aid package passed in March that placed a moratorium on evictions at certain federally-backed housing properties.

“That’s why we need an Arkansas ban on evictions, much more assistance for renters, even some forgiveness of rent and late fees,” Sealy said.

The late fees at the complex, Sealy said, are “killing people” because fees are $50 on the first day rent is late and $5 per day until the debt is paid off. “So people often, if they’re struggling, can never catch up,” he said.

The Arkansas Supreme Court on April 28 ordered landlords to affirmatively state their property is not covered by the CARES Act protections for renters when they try to evict someone.

Sealy said he fears an increase in people living without shelter as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“These are people who were living day-to-day anyway,” Sealy said. “And so the pandemic came, and it’s basically [wiping] them out. And then when you add late fees on top of that, it’s a debt they’ll never get over.”

A representative for the apartment complex declined to comment when approached after protesters departed. She asked a reporter to leave the property.

Layoffs and unemployment have surged during the coronavirus crisis, leading to a struggle to make rent for many tenants who have lost their source of income. This spring, the unemployment rate reached levels not seen since the Great Depression, with the national unemployment rate hitting 14.7% in April, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson so far has declined to issue an executive order or take other actions to halt evictions in Arkansas. Sealy and demonstrators affiliated with Arkansas Renters United previously protested using pots and pans outside of the governor’s mansion on May 1 — the first day of the month, when rent is traditionally due.

Outside of the Colonial Parc Apartments, 38-year-old Valencia White said evicting renters during a pandemic that is claiming lives does not make sense. She called the situation “tragic.”

White lives in a different apartment complex, and she said her landlord is working with renters who cannot pay their rent, but she was protesting on Monday to support Arkansas Renters United.

“Everybody should have somewhere to live and be safe,” White said.