State sports brief

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

All-Academic nominations sought

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is taking nominations for its high school All-Academic Team.

Seniors who played at least one varsity sport are eligible, including spring sports athletes who had their seasons canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coaches, teachers and administrators may nominate athletes who finished in the top 10% of their class and scored a 25 or higher on the ACT. Parents may not nominate their own children.

Please include a contact number, the student's college choice and a probable college major in the nomination.

Entries may be emailed to Jeremy Muck at [email protected] The deadline is June 22.

-- Jeremy Muck