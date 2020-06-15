This week in Arkansas athletics

June 15

2007

Shauna Estes, 29, was promoted to Arkansas' women's golf coach after serving as an assistant for five seasons.

Arkansas women's Athletic Director Bev Lewis hired Estes to replace Kelley Hester, who left the UA to become the coach at Georgia, her alma mater.

"All I kept hearing when I talked to anybody was, 'Why would you look any place else?'" Lewis said in reference to Estes, who assumed head coaching duties for the majority of the spring season while Hester was on maternity leave. "There was an outpouring of support from fans, from parents, from student-athletes, from future prospects."

Estes, a four-time All-American at Georgia, thanked Hester for grooming her to become a head coach.

"We had an immediate trust and friendship when I was hired as her assistant, and I was given a lot of responsibilities because of that trust," Estes said. "All of the things she allowed me to do -- being very involved in recruiting, working with the kids, developing the talent that was here and building relationships with people -- prepared me for this."

Estes, who now goes by Shauna Taylor, has led the UA to eight NCAA championship appearances, including a top-eight showing in 2019, the program's first SEC title in 2018, and has coached one NCAA medalist in Maria Fassi (2019) and was assistant coach for another, Stacy Lewis (2007).

June 16

2015

Junior college All-America guard Daryl Macon announced he was committing to Arkansas.

Macon played at Little Rock Parkview before attending Holmes Community College in Mississippi. He committed to Arkansas after an unofficial visit.

"It's a great feeling," Macon said upon committing in the summer before his sophomore season at Holmes. "It's a relief. It was a lifetime dream since I was little. When you have an opportunity to make a dream come true, you ought to jump on it."

Macon chose Arkansas over Ole Miss, Louisville, Kansas State and Memphis. He helped the Razorbacks make the NCAA Tournament in both of his seasons at the UA and scored 1,070 points.

June 17

2012

Former Razorback Dallas Keuchel made his major league debut for the Houston Astros in a 9-3 loss against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

The left-handed Keuchel, a standout on the Razorbacks' 2009 College World Series team, allowed four hits in five innings and got a no-decision after allowing the leadoff batter to reach base in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Astros leading 1-0. Keuchel struck out 2 batters, walked 4 and threw 91 pitches in his first appearance for Houston, which would go on to post a 55-107 record under managers Brad Mills and Tony DeFrancesco.

2009

Arkansas stayed alive at the College World Series with a 4-3 victory over Virginia in 12 innings at Rosenblatt Stadium.

Andrew Darr hit an RBI double in the top of the 12th inning to put the Razorbacks ahead 4-3. Dallas Keuchel, who pitched four innings of scoreless relief, then retired three consecutive batters in the bottom of the 12th after giving up a leadoff double.

Virginia was one out away from a victory in the ninth inning when Brett Eibner hit a two-run home run -- after Zack Cox singled -- to tie the game 3-3.

"This was about tough kids who didn't want to lose and go home," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "It was roller coaster, dramatic, and with a lot of moves. It was fun and one that I'll never forget."

2006

Mike Ketcham resigned as Arkansas' men's golf coach after five years to become athletic director at Dowling Catholic High School in Des Moines, Iowa.

Ketcham, 41, said it was his ultimate goal since he got into coaching in 1990 to go into sports administration, and Des Moines is the transplanted home of his parents and brother.

"It was the right situation at the right time," Ketcham said. "There were a lot of plusses for this position. It's going to be a wonderful opportunity and a challenge I'm looking forward to embarking on."

Ketcham, who played golf at Arkansas, said he had to decide between college and high school administration but the ages of his children, soon to be 12 and 9, made high school more attractive.

2003

Frank Broyles, 78, accepted a five-year contract extension to remain on the job as Arkansas athletic director.

The announcement came after reports Chancellor John White was working to force Broyles to retire.

"I hope this will put an end to the intense speculation about Frank Broyles' future at the University of Arkansas," White said in a statement. "He is an important member of my administration, and I look forward to working with him for many more years."

Alan Sugg, president of the UA system, expressed support for Broyles and White.

"Frank Broyles' position as athletic director is as solid as a rock, and I expect him to be here for many years to come," Sugg said. "John White's position is as solid as a rock, and I expect him to be here for many years to come."

Broyles was pleased by the contract extension.

"It looks like if my health holds up, I'll get to complete 50 years as a Razorback," Broyles said. "That's my goal -- 50 years. Half a century."

Broyles did indeed serve as football coach or athletic director for the Razorbacks for 50 years. He was coach from 1958-76 and and athletic director from 1973-2007. He died in 2017.

June 18

2012

Ryne Stanek and Barrett Astin combined on a four-hitter as the Razorbacks downed defending College World Series champion South Carolina 2-1 in a winner's bracket game at the CWS in Omaha, Neb. Arkansas snapped the Gamecocks' 22-game post-season winning streak.

The Razorbacks opened 2-0 at the College World Series for the first time since their first appearance in 1979.

Tim Carver scored a first inning run for the Hogs against Colby Holmes (7-2) after his leadoff single. Jacob Mahan sacrificed him to second, then Carver advanced on a Matt Reynolds ground out and scored on Dominic Ficociello's double to the gap in left-center field on a 3-0 pitch.

Brian Anderson led off the fourth inning by drawing a walk. He stole second base with two outs and scored on Matt Vinson's single to put Arkansas on top 2-0.

Stanek (8-4) allowed 3 hits, all for extra bases, and 3 walks in his 6 innings, and struck out 3.

Astin earned his 11th save with three scoreless innings in which the Gamecocks managed one single.

June 19

2018

Softball player Braxton Burnside transferred from Missouri to Arkansas after her sophomore season with the Tigers.

After redshirting in 2019 in accordance with NCAA transfer rules, Burnside started all 25 games at shortstop for the UA in 2020 before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Paragould native batted .392 with 5 home runs and 20 RBI in the shortened season. She still has two seasons to play after the NCAA restored eligibility for athletes in spring sports.

June 20

2019

Connor Noland announced he would devote his full athletic attention to baseball after missing much of spring football while with the Arkansas baseball team.

"We're happy for Connor," baseball Coach Dave Van Horn said. "We know this decision wasn't easy, as his love for both sports has been apparent since we first met him. We're happy that he was able to come to this decision on his own with his family."

2003

Former Arkansas All-American Deena Drossin won the 10,000 meters at the USA Track and Field Championships in Palo Alto, Calif., running the race in 31 minutes, 28.97 seconds. It marked the third US title in the 10,000 for Drossin.

2002

Arkansas signee Jonathan Modica scored 17 points to lead the East team to an 88-79 victory over the West in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Boys Basketball Game at Walton Arena.

Modica, from Smackover, became a four-year starter for the Razorbacks and scored 1,589 points to rank 12th on Arkansas' career list.

June 21

2002

Dave Van Horn was introduced as baseball coach, replacing Norm DeBriyn, who retired after the 2002 season.

Van Horn, an All-Southwest Conference second baseman for the Razorbacks and graduate assistant for Arkansas under DeBriyn, returned to the UA after leading Nebraska to back-to-back College World Series appearances in 2001 and 2002.

"It still fits," Van Horn said after Athletic Director Frank Broyles handed him a Razorbacks cap during a news conference in Walton Arena. "I left here 14 years ago, but I always wanted to come back.

"I didn't know if it was going to be 15 years, 12 or 20 years. I can honestly say when I was on my own working out or running, I thought about my family a lot and coming back to Arkansas. This is the fifth time I've moved my wife [Karen] in 14 years, and I'm not leaving. This is where I want to retire."

DeBriyn played up the hiring of his former player and protege.

"I'm happy the way things have worked out," DeBriyn said at Van Horn's introductory news conference. "Having an ex-player be the next coach really makes it special. Dave is an outstanding young man and outstanding coach. His record speaks for itself."

Van Horn has a 700-389 record at Arkansas and has led the Razorbacks to 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, including six trips to the College World Series and Arkansas' first back-to-back appearances in Omaha in 2018-19. He leads all active college coaches with eight CWS appearances.