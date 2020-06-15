Virus's splash little at NLR pools

Glenda Parker was declared cancer-free earlier this year, so when the director of the North Heights Community Center heard about the idea of reopening North Little Rock's public pools in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic she was a little nervous.

"I was at first pretty concerned," she said recently while masked up at the pool. "But I knew that we had a task to be done, and I knew the kids needed something to do."

Community center swimming pools at North Heights and Sherman Park opened June 5 and, during that time, North Little Rock Parks and Recreation staff members have had to learn how to monitor the fun while also taking precautions against a pandemic whose death toll creeps closer to 200 in Arkansas.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced last month that Arkansas swimming pools, water parks, swim beaches and splash pads would be allowed to reopen.

North Little Rock was among the first in the region to reveal its plans when officials announced that swimming pools would reopen by early June.

North Heights has limited its number of patrons to 50 at a time, while Sherman Park's limit is 35.

Terry Hartwick, director of the North Little Rock's Parks and Recreation Department, said he received criticism from the public when he first announced the decision to reopen the pools.

"I got butchered, but I think we have done a good job," he said. "If [Parker] said it wasn't working, I would stop it."

Parker said Hartwick was supportive about reopening the pool and that she felt comfortable when she learned of the process that was being instituted to keep everyone safe.

That process included adding health guards at the pools whose primary duty is to sanitize equipment and bathrooms and to make sure social distancing measures are being enforced.

Photo by Thomas Metthe

Aaron Sanders, 19, works Thursday at the North Heights Commu- nity Center pool in North Little Rock. North Heights has limited pool patrons to 50 at a time.

Health guard Kendra Tillman said a disinfecting spray is used on the slides, ladders and poles during the breaks in sessions. Bathrooms are sanitized every 15 to 20 minutes, she said, and hand sanitizer stations have been placed around the pool.

Tillman said health guards walk around during pool activities and enforce the 6-foot social distancing requirement. North Little Rock's two pools are usually equipped with four lifeguards and four health guards.

"It's not as hard or as difficult as we thought it was going to be," Tillman said. "We have pretty much gotten into the groove of it."

Hartwick said activity was slow the first week after the North Heights pool reopened, but the pool quickly started reaching its full capacity of 50 patrons. He said he also cut sessions from three to two and extended the time by 30 minutes.

Parker said enforcing the 6-foot rule hasn't been too hard.

"The kids have been enjoying themselves, and I am glad we kept it at a minimum because it's better for us to handle," she said. "We have had no problems whatsoever. Even when we tell them to separate, it hasn't been a big deal."

Hutchinson announced Wednesday that Arkansas will further ease restrictions on businesses beginning today, allowing restaurants, bars, movie theaters and other businesses to admit more customers.

Hutchinson announced the state was moving into the second-phase recovery despite the growth in the number of coronavirus cases and a rise in hospitalizations that occurred after state initially loosened restrictions May 4.

Hartwick said he will talk with his staff before making any decision on any changes the pools might consider as a part of phase 2.

"[Parker] has taken it upon herself to be safe, and my first concern was to protect the staff," he said. "Just because it's phase 2 doesn't mean we have to increase our capacity."