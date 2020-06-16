Anagrams: Capital cities

Rearrange the letters in the given word to produce the name of a national capital city. (e.g., Quoit. Answer: Quito.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
Pairs
More
Solo
Units
Hasten
Animal
Louse
Anther
Paris
Rome
Oslo
Lima
Tunis
Athens
Manila
Seoul
Tehran
