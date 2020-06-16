Sections
Anagrams: Capital cities

Today at 1:45 a.m.

Rearrange the letters in the given word to produce the name of a national capital city. (e.g., Quoit. Answer: Quito.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

  1. Pairs

  2. More

  3. Solo

  4. Mail

  5. Units

  6. Hasten

  7. Animal

  8. Louse

  9. Anther

  10. Paris

  11. Rome

  12. Oslo

  13. Lima

  14. Tunis

  15. Athens

  16. Manila

  17. Seoul

  18. Tehran

