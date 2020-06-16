Applications accepted for fall permit deer hunts

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will accept permit applications to hunt deer on some of the more popular wildlife management areas it manages until July 1.

Hunters interested in pursuing white-tailed deer during this fall's permit-only hunts may apply online at www.agfc.com.

Game and Fish conducts special draw hunts to maintain healthy deer herds and high-quality hunting experiences in the more popular areas.

Applicants for a permit must provide a $5 nonrefundable processing fee at the time of application for each hunt for which they apply. If successful, they will receive their permit without any additional fees.

Each hunter may submit one application for each type of permit hunt -- youth hunt, archery, muzzle-loader and modern gun. Hunters must be at least 6 years old to apply for any permit hunts.

Applicants may apply as individuals or may apply as a group of up to four, thanks to the Game and Fish party hunt system. To apply as a group, the party hunt leader applies as though he or she were applying as an individual.

Once the permit application is completed and paid for, he or she will receive a party hunt code listed underneath the application line on their updated hunting license via email. They may then share that code with up to three other individuals.

The rest of the party will then apply, and respond "yes" when asked if they are members of a party hunt. They may then enter the code and continue with their application and payment.

Applying as a party does not increase the chances of each individual being drawn.