Authorities: 6-year-old girl, father dead in apparent murder-suicide

A 6-year-old child and a man are dead in White County after what authorities believe was a murder-suicide.

White County deputies and Bald Knob police responded around 12:45 p.m. to a home in the 300 block of West Cleveland Street after reports of an unresponsive girl in the residence, according to a news release.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office began to investigate, according to the release, and “found evidence of a homicide,” though authorities did not provide details.

Investigators said evidence also “indicated” the girl’s father, Willie Pedigo, was responsible for her death.

He was not immediately found by authorities, according to a release, and cellphone data traced to a “remote area” in Bald Knob, where Pedigo was found in his vehicle after authorities believe he tried to attempt suicide.

According to the release, Pedigo was taken by ambulance to White County Unity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The child’s body was sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy.