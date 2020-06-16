Body found in vehicle in Faulkner County, authorities say

Police lights are shown in this file photo.
A body was found in the trunk of a vehicle in Faulkner County on Monday night, authorities said.
Around 10:30 p.m., deputies dispatched to a suspicious vehicle at the corner of Sturgis and Round Mountain roads found a body in the trunk, according to a Facebook post by the Faulkner County sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately return messages left Tuesday morning seeking additional information.
The investigation is ongoing.
