Body found in vehicle in Faulkner County, authorities say

A body was found in the trunk of a vehicle in Faulkner County on Monday night, authorities said.

Around 10:30 p.m., deputies dispatched to a suspicious vehicle at the corner of Sturgis and Round Mountain roads found a body in the trunk, according to a Facebook post by the Faulkner County sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately return messages left Tuesday morning seeking additional information.

The investigation is ongoing.