Council declines proposal for animal waste disposal

SPRINGDALE -- The City Council, meeting as the Committee of the Whole, on Monday declined to set a requirement making owners clean up after their pets.

Michael Russell of the Willow Bend subdivision came to the council on June 1. He asked the city to consider adding an ordinance with a fine for those who don't pick up after their animals.

He said doesn't like removing waste left in his yard by people walking their dogs.

Council member Kathy Jaycox moved twice to put an ordinance on the June 23 agenda for approval. No other council member supported the motions with seconds.

Most often, property owners' associations in the city's newer subdivisions require cleanup of pet waste in another person's yard.

Jaycox said she had several phone calls from older residents on the north side of who don't live in a subdivision with a property owners' association.

"They're trying to be good neighbors, but sometimes it's at their mailbox and they end up stepping in it," she said.

Mayor Doug Sprouse said he also got a few calls in support of the effort. "I don't have a lot of patience for people who don't look after their animals," he said.

Chad Wolf, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, said crews maintaining parks and trails don't have many problems with pet waste.

The city provides bags for waste disposal at the C.L. "Charlie" and Willie George Park, which includes a dog park, Wolf said.

"I'm glad to know people are using the park and picking up after themselves," said council member Jeff Watson.

Ernest Cate, city attorney, said this ordinance would be a "common sense rule."

"Most people will usually stop, if asked," Cate said. "I'd say, 99% of the time, they just didn't know."

He compared it to other measures passed by the council, including not parking in front of a mailbox, not parking on the grass and not parking in front of someone else's house.

He reported very few tickets have been issued over those matters. Those went to people who wouldn't comply after a few requests, he said.

Russell said the property owners' association of the neighborhood just off Carley Road is working to provide a couple of "Sanitation Stations" to the neighborhood. A sign would remind walkers of their responsibility and bags provided for cleanup.

Sprouse said an ordinance would give "some teeth" for homeowners to post on signs.

"I'm just sorry we have to teach people to be good neighbors," Jaycox said.