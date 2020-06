Marriage Licenses

Malik Griffin, 24, and Lilly Kelly, 21, both of Conway.

Bryce Woods, 24, and Julie Spears, 28, both of North Little Rock.

Jeffery Ward, 30, and Jessica Thrower, 28, both of Alexander.

James Makidon, 35, and Lindsay Steward, 36, both of Falls Church, Va.

Titos Williams, 46, and Tabatha Clark, 43, both of Little Rock.

Kevin Connolly, 34, and Elise Tanner, 33, both of Little Rock.

Nnamdi Dike, 35, and Sandra Tyson, both of Little Rock.

Michael Needham, 52, and Jamie Vocque, 33, both of Little Rock.

David Miller, 54, and Debbie Hopkins, 57, both of Ecru, Miss.

Tony Wilcox, 55, and Kristy Brekeen, 41, both of Maumelle.

Zachary Isenberg, 33, and Kandace Mayes, 25, both of Dallas.

Fredric Malone, 30, and Carmen Baker, 23, both of Little Rock.

Daphne Ransom, 48, and Patrick Osam Jr., 42, both of Little Rock.

Abigail Russom, 27, and John Jones, 27, both of Little Rock.

Joshua Songer, 29, and Kayleigh Sipes, 32, both of Cabot.

Elysia Wheeler, 23, and Laura O'Connor, 22, both of North Little Rock.

Justin Edwards, 25, and Anna Schefano, 23, both of Maumelle.

Carlos Garcia, 80, and Maria Lopez, 60, both of Little Rock.

Walter Sandoval, 37, and Ludy Garcia, 38, both of Little Rock.

Joshua Minton, 26, of North Little Rock, and Hannah Bourn, 27, of Maumelle.

Grady Dunlap, 24, and Margaret Wright, 25, both of Little Rock.

Richard Peeper, 55, and Donna Stallings, 52, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

20-1921 Alandis Porter v. Meghan Porter.

20-1926 Betty Sandefur v. James Shepard.

20-1927 Maria Beza v. Manuel Beza-Beltran.

20-1929 Carol Culpepper v. Mark Haely.

20-1930 Felicia Barron v. Cedric Blackmon.

20-1931 Candi Cauley v. Michael Cauley.

20-1933 Charma Johnson v. Jessie Johnson.

20-1934 Theressa Butts v. Robert Butts.

GRANTED

19-2788 Joy Sanders v. Chancy Sanders.

19-3095 Trayshundra Hampton-Brooks v. Lawayne Brooks.

19-4812 Timothy Sanders v. Angela Sanders.

20-985 Carolyn Royal v. Reuben Lamar.

20-1273 Charles Tedder v. Kathleen Tedder.

20-1494 Gina Jenkins v. Howard Jenkins.

20-1527 Mary Love v. Dwayne Love.

20-1547 Brad Kilbury v. Maegan Kilbury.