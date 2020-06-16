Sections
Drainage work to require I-630 lane closings

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:54 a.m.

Drainage work on a section of Interstate 630 in west Little Rock will require overnight lane closings through Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews working to improve drainage on the eastbound shoulder and slope will close the outside two lanes of eastbound I-630 between John Barrow and Rodney Parham roads between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily through Friday, weather permitting.

Eastbound ramps within the work zone will remain open during the work, the department said.

Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signs.

The work is part of the $87.4 million project to widen a 2.2-mile section of I-630 between South University Avenue and Interstate 430 to eight lanes from six.

The project was substantially completed in April.

