Driver crashes car into Fayetteville liquor store

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police said a Fayetteville man was arrested Saturday after driving his car into the Midway Liquor Store at 908 Rolling Hills Drive.

Derek Taylor, 20, of 1714 Templeton Place in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with criminal mischief and several misdemeanor drug and traffic offenses. Taylor was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

According to a Fayetteville police report, officers were called to the liquor store at 12:53 a.m. Saturday. The caller reported a white Chevrolet Camaro "had completely entered the building during a collision." The driver of the car, later identified as Taylor, was out of the car and carrying a rifle. The report said Taylor tried to leave the store through the rear door, causing about $500 damage to the door.

Taylor put down the rifle and surrendered to police. He told the officers he had fallen asleep while driving south on College Avenue, according to the report.

Damage to the store and inventory was estimated at $250,000, according to the report.