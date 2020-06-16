Fayetteville council votes to require wearing masks in public

File photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK The city of Fayetteville logo is seen at City Hall on Feb. 14, 2017.

FAYETTEVILLE — Residents will be required to wear a face mask in most indoor public places.

The City Council voted 8-0 to require wearing a mask with certain exceptions and to put $100,000 for a public safety campaign. An emergency clause, also unanimously approved, makes the rule effective Wednesday.

Council Member Matthew Petty sponsored the measure, saying masks have proven as an effective means of preventing the spread of covid-19.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson in past news briefings has encouraged residents to wear a face mask, but so far has not mandated it.

The ordinance requires anyone in the public portion of a business to wear a face covering. Exceptions are made for when people are eating, drinking or exercising, or in small group settings in which a distance of 6 feet can be achieved. It does not apply to outdoor settings unless social distancing is not possible. People with a relevant disabling condition also are exempted.

Businesses also must post signs on their doors instructing customers to wear masks. The city on its website Monday provided a printable sign in English and Spanish that businesses can use.

The ordinance allocates $100,000 from the city's emergency fund for a public safety campaign. The money will buy masks to give to businesses or public safety employees to provide to customers and residents without a mask. It also would set up a non-emergency hotline for businesses to call with any pandemic-related concerns or questions. Customers would not be allowed to enter a business without a mask.

Residents would not be subject to penalties for not wearing a mask. But businesses who "willfully neglect" the ordinance could be subject to the city's standard penalty, which is a citation and up to a $500 fine.

Petty said the standard for willful neglect is high. Merely making an effort in good faith clears a business owner from being subject to penalty, he said.

City Attorney Kit Williams advised the council the measure likely exceeds its authority. Directives from the state give the governor and secretary of health sole authority over all restrictions on commerce, he said.

Council members acknowledged the limitation of authority, but said it was the right action to take given surging cases of covid-19 in Northwest Arkansas.

Washington County has reported 1,925 cases with 806 recovered, according to the state Health Department. Washington County has had a total of 18 deaths, including 15 county residents and three Oklahoma residents, according to County Coroner Roger Morris.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan said it's the city's top priority to keep its residents safe. He told the council his administration will procure masks to distribute as quickly as possible.