DEAR HELOISE: I've found an easier and safer way to shop. I downloaded my favorite stores' apps on my smartphone. Now I know the best price for an item, and I can earn and redeem coupons. Some companies even offer loyalty points.

My credit card information is linked to the store app, so to pay for my purchase, instead of having to swipe my credit card, I just open the app and the cashier scans a barcode for payment.

Tell your readers that a shopping app will help save them time and money.

-- Sharon in Texas

DEAR READERS: You've probably seen the square, scannable symbols on products or in advertising. These are called QR Codes, and they are a type of bar code. Scan the code with the camera on your phone, and a link to a website or a coupon will pop up. Take advantage of the QR Code to help with shopping tasks.

DEAR HELOISE: I read with interest a reader's comment in a recent column. She was tired of her children giving her gadgets that are difficult to use to stay in touch with them. She prefers phone calls, but new technology makes it possible to "see" what is going on with family members who are far away, using photos and video calls.

I know it's not easy, but I would encourage her to learn to use the gadgets. Maybe the children would be willing to print out some basic instructions for her. If she is able to email and text, for example, the children can send her photos and videos.

-- Kathy in Nebraska

DEAR HELOISE: My doctor put me on some pain medicine for an injury, with a follow-up telephone appointment in two weeks.

Each day, after taking the medication as prescribed, I wrote down the date and time of day, my level of any remaining pain and any side effects or anything weird going on.

This helped both of us manage my recovery and get me back up and feeling better!

-- Judy in South Carolina

DEAR READER: I can see how beneficial this would be. It's often difficult to remember specifics when you are face-to-face with your doctor.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

[email protected]