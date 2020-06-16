Horoscopes

Happy birthday (June 16): Your year swings between dealings in matters of depth and importance to adventures in the lighter side of life. The months to come bring events, relationships and environments that allow you to cut loose of your cares in levity and laughter. Changes in work will inspire your stellar performance.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A friendship commitment seems lighter than, say, owning a pet, choosing a partner or becoming a parent, but it is still a commitment that changes your story. You'll choose your friends very carefully.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Anyone can be impressed by museum curations and the efforts of great artists. But what you do is more rare. You see uncommon beauty in common things -- a gift that keeps giving.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It's very hard to teach people who think they already know. This requires disruption and unlearning before the most elemental bedrock can be laid. Only try and teach the willing.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Would you rather be idolized and emulated, or ignored and left to your own devices? There is a great benefit and freedom to invisibility, but it's best achieved by those who don't want or need the attention.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It seems like a strange time to raise your price, up the stakes or ask for a promotion, and yet you're due. Remind yourself of how you provide value to your team, and think about how you'd like to be compensated.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Just as planets orbit the sun and moths fly at the lightbulb, it is in the nature of humans to gather around a fire. Today that "fire" will come in the form of some incendiary topic.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Often work does not come together in a straightforward way, so you appreciate days like today when the small picture reflects the big picture. The mountain is climbed one upward step at a time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Be like the great entertainers. Meld your sense of what the audience wants with your own appetites and gifts. If you only give what they want, you're pandering. If you only give what you want, there won't be a deal.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Nothing provides an energy rush like adrenaline, and nothing brings out your adrenaline like other people's expectations. You'll be able to accomplish much more when there's social pressure involved.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Ennui is like a solicitor ignoring all the neighborhood signs. When he comes knocking at your door, don't let him in. Don't even go to the door. Find something creative to do and he'll go away.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): In the mood for a risk, you'll be testing your own limits. As your attitude tilts toward daredevil-ish, will you be enchanted or alarmed? Maybe a little of both, and that's the point.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There are people who seem to make you feel bold and playful, although those qualities are always inside you, just waiting for permission to emerge, when actually, they don't really need it.