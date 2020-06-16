• Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, in a television interview, scolded state residents between the ages of 20 and 29 who he said aren't taking adequate safety precautions such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing, which he said is resulting in a "record pace" of coronavirus infections in the age group.

• Kris Kobach, the former Kansas secretary of state and current Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, told police that four firearms -- a rifle, two shotguns and a handgun -- were stolen from his pickup as it was parked overnight at a Wichita hotel.

• King Mohammed VI of Morocco, 56, underwent successful surgery in Rabat for a heart rhythm disorder known as atrial flutter, a nonlife-threatening condition in which the heart beats less efficiently, the state news agency reported.

• Timothy Carter, sheriff of Shenandoah County, Va., apologized to Leon McCray Sr. of Woodstock, a black pastor who said he was arrested by deputies after he called 911 and drew his legally concealed gun when he was confronted by a group of white people who threatened to kill him as they tried to dump a refrigerator on his property.

• Alison Goetz, an animal care specialist for the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport, said staff members are collecting driftwood thrown onto Gulf Coast beaches by Tropical Storm Cristobal to use in habitats at the aquarium, which is still under construction.

• Ilene Davis, 48, a Kansas City, Mo., woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend as the two fought inside a parked RV that was used by the homeless, was charged with second-degree murder, records show.

• James Jordan, 31, of West Yarmouth, Mass., accused of using a machete to kill an Appalachian Trail hiker from Oklahoma and attack another hiker in southwestern Virginia last year, has been declared competent to stand trial.

• Alex Breeland, coroner in Madison County, Miss., called it "absolutely a homicide" after multiple shots were fired in Canton, killing an 85-year-old security guard as he sat in his car outside an apartment complex.

• John Bareswill, 63, of Catawba, N.C., was arrested after, federal prosecutors said, he called a Baptist church in Virginia Beach, Va., made racially derogatory remarks and threatened to set the church on fire after a church leader took part in a public vigil for George Floyd, who died May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police.