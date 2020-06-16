Little Rock shooting fatal to man, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Little Rock overnight.
The shooting happened at 1600 John Barrow Road, according to a Twitter post by Little Rock police. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, authorities said.
The victim was not identified in the post, and no information on possible suspects was given.
Check back for further information.
