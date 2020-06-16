Sections
Little Rock shooting fatal to man, police say

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:42 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Little Rock overnight.

The shooting happened at 1600 John Barrow Road, according to a Twitter post by Little Rock police. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, authorities said.

The victim was not identified in the post, and no information on possible suspects was given.

Check back for further information.

