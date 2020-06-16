Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Hunter Matthew Roberts, 18, of 1215 Stadium Ave. in Decatur was arrested Monday in connection with battery and aggravated assault. Roberts was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Robert Duane Adkins, 42, of 3104 S.W. Windrift in Bentonville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Adkins was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Roy Dabney, 33, of 999 Wood St. in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with theft by receiving. Dabney was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Lauren Anderson, 29, of 1832 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Anderson was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Jesse Caler, 29, of 4797 Weir Road in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Caler was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

University of Arkansas Police

• Jessica Proctor, 22, of 1614 N. Golf Club Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of drugs and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Proctor was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.