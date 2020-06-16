NWA fishing report

Ron Farrar casts Monday, April 6, 2020, into Lake Fayetteville from the bank. Farrar said he fishes both Lake Fayetteville and Lake Wilson in Fayetteville for crappie. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

Beaver Lake

Striped bass are on the prowl at dawn.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said striped bass are biting shad or brood minnows early between Rocky Branch park and Beaver Dam.

Walleye can be caught in the same area along pea-gravel points. Use a nightcrawler rig behind a bottom bouncer 15 to 20 feet deep.

Black bass are biting shallow and deep, but fishing is getting summertime tough. Try top-water lures early around flooded bushes. For deeper fish, use jig and pigs, plastic worms or Ned rigs.

Crappie are scattered. Try jigs or minnows 8 to 20 feet deep. Average surface water temperature is mid to high 70s.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store said trout fishing is slow because of high water from power generation and water releases from the spillway gates. Drift-fishing from a boat on the lower end of the tailwater is best.

Try fly fishing with white streamers. The top lures for trout are size 6 or 7 Flicker Shads in natural or bright colors. Size 5 or 7 countdown Rapalas are another good choice.

Power Bait tipped with a waxworm is tops for bait fishing. Nightcrawlers are a good trout bait.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said catfish are biting well on glow worms or nightcralwers. Try crickets or worms for bluegill. Black bass and crappie are biting minnows. Fish for crappie 10 to 12 feet deep.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said catfish are biting best on cut bait, but stink bait is good, too. An Arkansas Game and Fish Commission catfish study revealed lots of big channel catfish in the lake, Carver said.

Try for bass with spinner baits, buzz baits or crank baits. Bluegill are biting crickets or worms. Crappie are biting minnows or jigs 5 feet deep.

Elk River

Drew Daniel at Big Elk Floats and Camping said black bass fishing is good with white swim baits and small crawdad crank baits. Use worms to catch bluegill and catfish.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting well on all types of soft plastic lures. Top-water lures are good to use early or late.

Siloam Springs, Crystal lakes

Stroud said bluegill fishing is good with worms or crickets. Try for catfish with liver.

Illinois River

Black bass fishing is good with tube baits, small plastic lizards and Rooster Tails, Stroud said..

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud said smallmouth bass are biting well at W.R. Holway Reservoir. Use small top-water lures or soft-plastic sculpins. Smallmouths to 21 inches have been caught, Stroud said. Only electric motors or paddlecraft are allowed on the lake.

Stroud reports good catfishing at night with cut bait, liver or nightcrawlers. Try for bass at first light with buzz baits. Use jig and pigs or plastic worms later in the day.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service reports the best fishing for black bass is on the bottom with Ned rigs, small football jigs and tube baits. Work flat gravel points close to bushes early, then fish deeper 15 to 30 feet.

Top-water fishing has slowed. Try top-water lures from first light to sunrise along flat gravel points.