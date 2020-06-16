Off the Wire

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan smiles during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. The 49ers rewarded Shanahan with a new six-year contract Monday, June 15, 2020, after he took the team to the Super Bowl in his third season at the helm. A person familiar with the deal said the Niners are replacing the three years remaining on Shanahan's original six-year contract signed in 2017 to keep him under contract through 2025. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)

FOOTBALL

Shanahan gets new deal

The San Francisco 49ers rewarded Coach Kyle Shanahan with a new six-year contract Monday after he took the team to the Super Bowl in his third season at the helm. The Niners are replacing the three years remaining on Shanahan's original six-year contract signed in 2017 to keep him under contract through 2025. ESPN first reported the new extension. The 49ers won 10 games in Shanahan's first two seasons in San Francisco before a breakthrough in 2019. The Niners went 13-3 in the regular season, with the nine-win improvement the biggest in one season in team history. San Francisco earned the top seed in the NFC playoffs and then went to the franchise's first Super Bowl in seven years. The Niners blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter against Kansas City in that game and lost 31-20.

BASEBALL

International signings delayed

Major League Baseball has delayed the start of the new international signings period from July 2 until Jan. 15, a move that will cause teams to push back deals for 16- and 17-year-old Latin American prospects. MLB said the current signings year, scheduled to end Monday, had been extended until 4 p.m. Central on Oct. 15. There has been a transaction freeze since March 28, and any agreements between the end of the freeze and Oct. 15 will count for the 2019-20 signings year. No international amateurs can be signed from Oct. 15 until the new period opens on Jan. 15. The 2020-21 signings period will extend until Dec. 15, 2021.

GOLF

PGA to be played sans fans

The silence that greeted the return of the PGA Tour over the weekend will be a familiar sound for the first major of the year. The PGA of America has submitted plans to hold the PGA Championship at Harding Park without spectators, and the San Francisco Chronicle reports public health officials have approved it. An announcement was pending approval by San Francisco officials and was expected as early as today. It at least sets the PGA Championship for Aug. 6-9 at Harding Park, the public course along a golf landscape near the Pacific Ocean that includes Olympic Club, Lake Merced, San Francisco Golf Club and Cal Club. Because of the covid-19 pandemic that shut down golf for three months -- the PGA Championship originally was scheduled for May 14-17 -- the PGA of America had been contemplating options that included limited spectators, no spectators or even moving the championship depending on the health situation.

BASKETBALL

WNBA sets schedule

The WNBA has announced plans to play a reduced season, with a 22-game schedule that would begin in late July without fans in attendance. The league is still finalizing a partnership with IMG Academy in Florida to play all the games at the facility in Bradenton or other nearby locations. Players and team officials for the league's 12 teams would be housed at IMG and hold training camps there. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, who said she had a site visit at IMG, hopes to have teams in Florida by the first week of July to start training camps. The season had been postponed indefinitely in April because of the coronavirus pandemic. The WNBA would use its regular playoff format, with the top eight teams making the postseason and the first two rounds being single-elimination. The top two seeds would have byes until the semifinals. The playoffs would begin in the middle of September and end in early October.

MOTOR SPORTS

Bristol wants 30,000 fans

NASCAR is set to allow up to 30,000 fans at the track in Bristol next month when it moves the All-Star race out of Charlotte Motor Speedway for just the second time in the history of the race. If the expected attendance count holds, NASCAR would open to the largest gathering of sports fans in the United States in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic ---- all while numbers in some states continue to spike. NASCAR is set to brush off those concerns and open the gates in Tennessee. Bristol holds about 146,000 fans. The recent spike of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina sparked the move to Bristol Motor Speedway. The race will remain on the July 15 date .

