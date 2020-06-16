Open culture

Macarthur Museum of Arkansas Military History is housed in a building where Douglas MacArthur may have been born in 1880.

The recent reopening of some Little Rock museums gives added hope for the eventual return to a semblance of normal life here. These fresh chances to visit also serve as reminders of the varied worthwhile pleasures offered by the city's historic and cultural sites.

Open again as of this writing they are Historic Arkansas Museum, Old State House Museum, Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, Esse Purse Museum and MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History.

Following is a look at what it's like to visit the reopened museums. All of them encourage the wearing of protective masks, and some require it along with other safety rules. Opening hours could be shorter than before the pandemic, so checking the website or calling ahead is a good idea.

mHistoric Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., historicarkansas.org, (501) 324-9351.

A clever sign at the entrance alerts visitors that protective masks are required inside. A cloth mask has been photo-shopped onto the face of Woman in a Yellow Dress, a museum painting by Jenny Delony from the early 20th century.

Now open are all but two rooms, the popular Knife Gallery and the Trinity Gallery. The most eye-catching exhibit to be seen is "Stitched Together: A Treasury of Arkansas Quilts." The museum's reopened gift shop sells top-quality crafts and other Arkansas-made items.

Visitors can walk the grounds to view the nearly dozen structures and other displays from Little Rock's pioneer era of the 1820s to 1840s. Outdoor guided tours have not yet resumed.

mOld State House Museum, 300 W. Markham St., oldstatehouse.com, (501) 324-9685.

As with Historic Arkansas Museum, masks are required. So is the use of hand sanitizer after entering. Social distancing is the rule in both facilities, with no more than 50 people including staff allowed inside at a time.

Among permanent exhibits in the 187-year-old former state capitol, "A Piece of My Soul: Quilts by Black Arkansas" takes on extra resonance in light of widespread protests over the death of George Floyd.

Displayed upstairs are the ball gowns of Arkansas governors' wives, as well as the first House of Representatives chamber, circa 1836.

mMosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St., mosaictemplarscenter.com, (501) 683-3593.

This museum ably performs its stated mission: "To collect, preserve, interpret, and celebrate Arkansas' African-American history, culture and community ... and to inform and educate the public about black achievement."

Grim realities of black history are the focus of some displays, including a map pinpointing the locations of 162 lynchings in Arkansas from 1882-1930, plus numerous others across the South. Another exhibit recounts the demise of Little Rock's "Black Main Street" business district due to the building of Interstate 630.

Upstairs, the successes of more than 150 achievers are honored in galleries devoted to the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame, with photographs and details on inductees since the honors began in 1993.

mEsse Purse Museum & Store, 1510 S. Main St., essepursemuseum.com, (501) 916-9022.

Opened in 2013, Esse Purse Museum puts pizzazz into its decade-by-decade displays of women's purses and other accoutrements since 1900. Similar sparkle enlivens the bright red sign on its door -- a mask shaped like a purse, with disembodied hands holding the two straps. A sign notes that the required face wear is available free inside.

"Esse" is borrowed from the Latin verb "esse," meaning "to be." According to the museum's website, "the concept of being, the process and potential of existence -- these serve as the catalysts for honoring the feminine."

If that sounds highfalutin, Esse's exhibits actually offer plenty of down-to-earth fun along with the cultural lessons. Visitors might even be inspired to buy a purse from the well-stocked shop paired with the museum.

mMacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St., arkmilitaryheritage.com, (501) 376-4602.

Under the aegis of Little Rock's city government, the MacArthur Museum only "encourages" visitors age 10 and older to wear masks. But it appears fully committed to pandemic safety, evidenced by a sign that asks only one person or family to board the elevator together.

The museum's lively presentations, proceeding from the Civil War to the Vietnam War and more recent conflicts, include an inspiring exhibit of Arkansas' 26 Medal of Honor winners. Traditionalists can enjoy a display on the 1911 Confederate reunion that brought an estimated 12,000 aged Rebel veterans to Little Rock.

Sites still closed as this is written include Museum of Discovery, Clinton Presidential Center, Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site, Heifer Village & Urban Farm and Witt Stephens Central Arkansas Nature Center. Their websites can provide updated information.

If covid-19 is held at bay, all should be open by sometime this summer.