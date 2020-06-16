100 years ago

June 16, 1920

• Nathaniel Clark, negro youth, better known as "Took," because of his taking ways, who made his abode at police headquarters until found guilty of taking out a Police Department Ford, returned to Little Rock yesterday and had just stepped off the train when he was arrested by Patrolman Canada. "Took" was given a berth at police headquarters and will be there until a Woodson officer calls for him. The police received a telephone message from Woodson late yesterday afternoon requesting them to arrest "Took," who was aboard the Missouri Pacific train due here about 7 o'clock. The Woodson officer said that "Took" was wanted there for stealing $12 from a man.

50 years ago

June 16, 1970

• Little Rock Police Chief Gale F. Weeks has abolished regular visiting hours at the City Jail. Weeks' order was issued Friday and became effective Sunday. "This doesn't curtail an attorney seeing his client" or emergency visits. The visiting "created problems" for the officers in charge of the jail, who were busy booking new prisoners, keeping track of the visitors and handling other jail affairs, he said. Weeks said one prisoner recently had 50 to 60 visitors. "We had to draw a line somewhere," he said.

25 years ago

June 16, 1995

• Jacksonville residents told the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday that they'd rather place a hazardous waste landfill on clean land away from the Vertac site than where passers-by might see it. The landfill, which will hold soils contaminated with dioxins, could be 30 feet high. "In a worst-case scenario, it could be as high as 50 feet," said Doug Keilman, technical director of the Health and Environmental Division for Hercules Inc. Hercules is a former owner and producer of such herbicides as Agent Orange at the Vertac Chemical Corp. site in Jacksonville. The site was declared a national Superfund site in 1982.

10 years ago

June 16 2010

• A nine-year relationship between North Little Rock and Riverfest is likely over after the festival moved virtually everything back to Little Rock this year, North Little Rock officials indicated Tuesday. The music and arts festival, born in Little Rock, expanded to North Little Rock in 2002, but in the past two years the north side of the Arkansas River has had fewer events and food vendors to bring money into the city. Riverfest staged only free events in North Little Rock at this year's festival over the Memorial Day weekend. Riverfest Inc. has paid North Little Rock about $30,000 in previous years for hosting paid events, officials said.