Protesters against police violence march for justice, equality in North Little Rock

Coming to together to demand justice and equality was the theme Tuesday at the North Little Rock Unified Against Racism and Injustice rally and march.

The mostly youth-led rally was held in front of Another Chance Ministry on Willow Street from where participants marched to the North Little Rock Police Department.

“Young people can give us hope,” North Little Rock School District school board member and mayoral candidate Tracey Steele said at the event. “They give us hope for a better tomorrow.”

Dawson Teague, an 18-year-old North Little Rock High School graduate, said he decided to organize the event because he couldn’t be silent any longer.

“I didn’t want to continue the trend of white silence when it comes to race,” he said. “I wanted to give the people of North Little Rock something to unify behind. I wanted to have those uncomfortable conversations naturally.”

Teague said his political views and mindset shifted once he witnessed the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and others while he was away from his normal school environment due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“Racism is not a political issue,” Teague said, “because politics is about compromise and that means we are telling black people their lives are something we have to come to compromise for.”

Speakers at event consistently challenged people of all ages to fight racism and injustice in every facet of society.

“Do not let this movement be another Tik Tok or hashtag,” Alexandria Williams, a 2020 North Little Rock High School graduate said.

Greg Clark, a pastor at Sylvan Hills Church of Christ, also challenged churches to get involved in the demands for justice and calls against racism. He used the tale of churches in Nazi Germany singing louder as the trains carrying people to concentration camps passed by to drown out the screams.

“So many churches are just singing a little louder,” he said.