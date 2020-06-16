Sebastian County Quorum Court rejects “Bill of Rights sanctuary” motion aimed at Second Amendment

This view shows the top of New Jersey's original manuscript Bill of Rights on display Thursday, Nov. 20, 2008, in Trenton, N.J., as New Jersey marks the 219th anniversary of becoming the first state to ratify the Bill of Rights on Nov. 20, 1789. The Bill of Rights became the first ten amendments to the United States Constitution. ( AP Photo/Mel Evans )

FORT SMITH — The Sebastian County Quorum Court voted against a motion to approve a “Bill of Rights sanctuary” emergency ordinance for the county during its meeting on Tuesday.

Nine members voted against the ordinance. Four voted for it.

This comes after the Quorum Court voted May 26 to delay a review of a “Bill of Rights sanctuary” ordinance previously adopted by neighboring Scott County until Tuesday’s meeting. The ordinance on which justices of the peace voted was the same ordinance as Scott County’s, but with Sebastian County in the language.

Scott County became the first Arkansas county to approve a “Bill of Rights Ordinance” on Jan. 21, with the county declaring that it would not enforce any laws it deems unconstitutional, including laws restricting guns.

This is part of a “Second Amendment sanctuary” trend that took root in some states and particularly in Virginia, where more than 100 cities and counties have adopted some sort of Second Amendment sanctuary resolution. It is in response to “sanctuary cities,” where local police limit how much they enforce federal immigration laws.

The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states: “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed."