Second trial begins for LR man in online extortion, child-porn case

By stealing an actor's Facebook persona and the shirtless photograph that went with it, a Little Rock man extorted women and girls across the country into sending him videos of themselves nude and "shaking their aes," federal prosecutors told jurors Monday.

The imposter, who prosecutors say is 24-year-old Devion Marquette Cumbie, is back before a federal jury after an earlier trial ended in late February with a deadlocked jury, forcing a mistrial.

Cumbie, who contends a roommate used his cell phone to commit the acts, is facing seven charges related to the online scheme carried out in late 2018. Prosecutors say it came to a halt when a 16-year-old girl in Colorado called the police when he threatened to post a partially-nude photo she had sent him on her Facebook page, where it would be seen by friends and family.

A detective from Aurora, Colo., testified Monday that he found three other victims in the case by tracking phrases that the imposter used in online discussions. The agent indicated there could have been thousands of victims, but that he only used the small sample with the exact same language to build his case.

The charges are four counts of extortion, two involving girls and two involving young women, as well as two counts of attempted production of child pornography and one count of production of child pornography. Cumbie is accused of carrying out all the crimes while he was on pretrial release in a federal firearms case.

Assistant U.S. attorneys Kristin Bryant and Erin O'Leary said that after flirting online with each of the females who reached out to Cumbie, thinking he was the actor Alex Drummond or his online persona Chink Capone and that he was interested in meeting them, Cumbie told them "Now we're about to play a game called Cooperate or Get Exposed," and demanded the videos in lieu of seeing their reputations ruined.

The prosecutors said he admonished each victim to "shake it for one full minute" to avoid public shame.

The 16-year-old Colorado girl, who is now 18, testified Monday that she was a sophomore in high school when she sent a message to what she believed was the Facebook page of Chink Capone, an online alias used by Drummond. She said she was familiar with the name on social media, where he was "pretty big" and regularly posted "funny things" or discussed ways to help the community.

She said Capone had about 4,000 Facebook friends and she was surprised when he replied, asked her age and began complimenting her.

She said he claimed to be "from Jersey," where the actor lives, but also claimed to have a home near her, in Denver, that he rented out, and said he might want to meet her the next time he was in town but first wanted to see a picture of her in her underwear.

The woman said she called him but he wouldn't answer. She said he kept urging her in text messages to do something to "keep him interested." Finally, she said, he sent her some photos of women in underwear and told her, "You're a keeper if you send your man this type of photo."

She said she then directed him to her Snapchat account, where photographs disappear after a certain amount of time, and sent him a partly nude photograph of herself. By this time, she said, he had talked her into letting him be a part of her "close friends" group on Facebook.

She testified he then told her he was going to post the photo she had sent him -- which he had taken a screenshot of, to save it from disappearing -- to all her close friends and family, unless "you set up your camera ... get naked ... and shake your a."

The woman said he told her she had "one hour" to get the video to him, and then began counting, but she instead told her mother and then they met with police.

Meanwhile, the woman recalled, she worried "for a couple of weeks" that he would post her semi-nude photo, but he never did.

Detective Chad Roberts of the Aurora, Colo., police department, and local FBI Agent Aaron Hurst testified about the intricate process of tying Cumbie, through his date of birth, address and email account, to the messages sent out in the name of the actor. They said Cumbie used a phone that was registered to his mother and an email account established by his wife in order to open the social media accounts in the actor's name. They said the online conversations in which the extortion took place were traced to an apartment on Lancaster Road where Cumbie lived.

Cumbie's attorney, Robby Golden, told jurors that Cumbie may have opened an account using the actor's name and had explicit conversations with several women, but that every extortion occurred while another man was living at Cumbie's address.

In the trial earlier this year, the former roommate denied the allegations.

The trial is expected to resume at 9 a.m. today in the Little Rock courtroom of U.S. District Judge James Moody. Prosecutors told the judge they plan to present testimony from four other victims.