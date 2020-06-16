Police Beat

Man arrested after

pursuit, report says

North Little Rock police on Sunday evening arrested 47-year-old Jesse Hudson of Holly Grove on a charge of fleeing, plus two charges of possession of drugs after police responded to 521 W. 14th St. in reference to a disturbance.

When police arrived, a man was observed speeding off from the location in a vehicle, according to an arrest report. The report says a "lengthy" vehicle pursuit ensued. When the driver was apprehended, a search revealed a leafy green substance in his right pocket. Police also found a crystal-like substance that appeared consistent with methamphetamine, the report says.

Hudson was still being held in the Pulaski County jail as of Monday evening.

Traffic stop ends in

man's drug charges

Jacksonville police on Sunday afternoon used a K-9 unit to detect drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop at 819 W. Main St., leading to the arrest of a Cary, Miss., man on drug charges.

The "free air sniff" around the vehicle using the dog was conducted after police stopped the vehicle for failing to use a turn signal while turning into a Walgreens parking lot, according to an arrest report.

Anthony White, 35, was arrested after police found a clear pipe underneath the middle console, a clear bag with a green leafy substance and a clear bag with 22 multicolored tablets that tested positive for MDMA, according to the report. A search of White's person revealed $1,143 in cash, the report says. He was charged with possession of schedule 2 and schedule 6 drugs with purpose and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession.

White did not appear on a roster of Pulaski County jail inmates as of Monday evening.