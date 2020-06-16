U.K. premier promises panel on racial equality

Contractors use an aerial platform outside Bristol music venue Colston Hall to remove the name of slave trader Edward Colston from its signage, in Bristol, England, Monday, June 15, 2020. The removal of the signage comes just over a week after a statue of Colston was hauled from its plinth by protesters in the English port city of Bristol and dumped in the Bristol harbour, during an anti-racism protest. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that he will establish a commission to look at what more can be done to fight racial inequality in the U.K., a move that came after two weeks of protests spurred by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Opponents accused the Conservative government of opting for talk rather than action.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Johnson said the body would look at "all aspects of inequality -- in employment, in health outcomes, in academic and all other walks of life."

"What I really want to do as prime minister is change the narrative, so we stop the sense of victimization and discrimination," he wrote. "We stamp out racism and we start to have a real sense of expectation of success. That's where I want to get to but it won't be easy."

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in hundreds of demonstrations across the U.K. since Floyd was killed May 25, demanding that Britain confront its own history of imperialism and racial inequality.

Johnson has repeatedly been accused over the years of making racist or offensive statements for which he has declined to apologize. He has called Papua New Guineans cannibals, used the derogatory term "piccaninnies" to refer to members of the Commonwealth and compared Muslim women who wear face-covering veils to "letter boxes."

Johnson said the new body would investigate "the discrimination that unquestionably exists" in society, and would look at areas including education, health and criminal justice.

His spokesman said it would also look at "wider inequalities" including the poor academic performance of working-class white boys, and would produce recommendations by the end of the year.

Opposition Labor Party lawmaker David Lammy, author of a government-commissioned 2017 report on Britain's ethnic minorities and criminal justice, accused the government of stalling.

"It feels like yet again in the U.K. we want figures, data, but we don't want action," he said. "The time for review is over and the time for action is now."

While the government says it sympathizes with the aims of Black Lives Matter protesters, Johnson has criticized calls to remove statues of figures associated with the British Empire and slavery.

Last week demonstrators toppled a statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston in the English city of Bristol and dumped it into the harbor. That reinvigorated demands for the removal of other monuments, including a statue of Victorian imperialist Cecil Rhodes at Oxford University. The city of Bristol has since fished the Colston statue out of the water, but it is not being reinstated.

After a statue of wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill outside Parliament in London was daubed with the words "was a racist," local officials boarded it and other monuments up to protect them from vandalism.

Soccer hooligans and far-right activists gathered near the Churchill statue Saturday under the guise of guarding historic monuments. Anti-racism protesters called off a planned march to avoid conflicts with them, leaving hundreds of largely white, male demonstrators to hurl objects and fight with police. More than 100 people were arrested.

Many British media outlets carried a photograph of Black Lives Matter supporter Patrick Hutchinson, a black man who carried to safety a bloodied white protester beaten by anti-racism activists.

"I sort of just thought, well, if he stays here, he's not going to make it," Hutchinson told broadcaster ITN.

"I was thinking to myself, if the other three police officers that was standing around when George Floyd was murdered had thought about intervening and stopping their colleague from doing what he was doing, like what we did, George Floyd would be alive today," he said.

Contractors use an aerial platform outside Bristol music venue Colston Hall to remove the name of slave trader Edward Colston from its signage, in Bristol, England, Monday, June 15, 2020. The removal of the signage comes just over a week after a statue of Colston was hauled from its plinth by protesters in the English port city of Bristol and dumped in the Bristol harbour, during an anti-racism protest. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

Protesters gather in Leeds, England, Sunday June 14, 2020, during a protest by Black Voices Matter. Global protests are taking place in the wake of George Floyd’s death who was killed on May 25 while in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

Members of far-right Football Lads Alliance hold a British flag in front of a protective covering surrounding the statue of former British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill in Parliament Square, central London, Saturday, June 13, 2020. British police have imposed strict restrictions on groups planning to protest in London Saturday in a bid to avoid violent clashes between protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as far-right groups.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 file photo, British Labour Party MP David Lammy, brought to Brussels by the campaign group Best for Britain, speaks to the media at the IPC building in Brussels. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will establish a commission to look at racial equality in the U.K. The move comes after two weeks of protests spurred by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis by police. Opposition Labour Party lawmaker David Lammy accused the Conservative government of stalling. He said "the time for review is over and the time for action is now.” (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

Protesters gather in Leeds, England, Sunday June 14, 2020, during a protest by Black Voices Matter. Global protests are taking place in the wake of George Floyd’s death who was killed on May 25 while in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)