A woman carries small containers of water provided by a gov- ernment tanker truck Monday in the Petare neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela. Water shortages have grown worse in Ven- ezuela even as the threat of the coronavirus makes hand-wash- ing critical. (AP/Ariana Cubillos)

U.S. fighter pilot killed in crash off U.K.

LONDON -- The pilot of a fighter jet that crashed into the North Sea off the coast of northern England has been found dead, the U.S. Air Force said Monday.

In a statement hours after the crash, it said "the pilot of the downed F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing has been located, and confirmed deceased."

The Air Force said it was a "tragic loss" for the 48th Fighter wing community and sent condolences to the pilot's family. The pilot's name will not be released until all next of kin notifications have been made.

Earlier, Britain's coast guard found the wreckage of the jet that was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. The cause wasn't immediately clear.

Lakenheath is a Royal Air Force base that hosts the U.S. Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing, known as the Liberty Wing. The base is about 80 miles northeast of London.

The wing has more than 4,500 active-duty military members.

Israeli high court judge reports threat

JERUSALEM -- An Israeli Supreme Court judge complained to police that she had received a threatening letter, the court said Monday. Israeli media reported she was given a security team for protection.

The court administration did not disclose details but noted that the letter sent to Justice Anat Baron contained "despicable" content.

A deliveryman rides through a flooded street during a downpour Monday in Manila, Philippines. (AP/Aaron Favila)

Israeli media, however, reported that it included death threats against the liberal-leaning judge and veiled references to a son of hers who was killed in a 2003 suicide bombing attack.

"This is a direct result of the continued and reckless incitement against the judiciary and its judges," the court said. "Attempts to intimidate Israeli judges will not deter them and they will continue to do their job fearlessly."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the letter, linking it to threats he says his family also receives. But critics said Netanyahu bore responsibility for creating the violent climate with his verbal attacks on the courts, the police and the prosecution surrounding his corruption case that recently went to trial.

Israel's attorney general also recently filed a police complaint after anonymous threats against him, and the prosecutor in Netanyahu's case was assigned a bodyguard after threats against her.

Russia orders 2 Czech envoys to leave

MOSCOW -- Russia's Foreign Ministry on Monday ordered two Czech diplomats to leave the country in a quid-pro-quo response to Prague's expulsion of Russian diplomats.

The ministry said it summoned the Czech ambassador Monday to announce the move, saying the two diplomats must leave Russia by Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow wouldn't tolerate "unfriendly actions" by Prague and would always respond in kind. He added, however, that "we remain interested in supporting and developing good partner-like and mutually beneficial ties with the Czech Republic."

"I hope that the whole matter has been solved by this reciprocal step," Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said.

Earlier this month, the Czech government ordered two Russian diplomats to leave the country. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the nation's spy agency discovered that one of them had spread false information about a Russian assassin allegedly targeting Czech politicians.

The alleged assassination plot surfaced in April when a magazine reported that Czech intelligence services suspected that a Russian who arrived in Prague on a diplomatic passport was sent to poison Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib and Prague 6 District Mayor Ondrej Kolar with a potent toxin.

Kolar, Hrib and the mayor of Prague's Reporyje district, Pavel Novotny -- who had all been involved in actions that angered Russia -- consequently received police protection.

Moscow has dismissed the allegation as baseless.

Turkey strikes Kurd rebel bases in Iraq

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkey's jets carried out new cross-border airstrikes Monday targeting Turkish Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

Turkey frequently conducts aerial attacks against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, which maintains bases in northern Iraq.

The latest operation, code-named "'Operation Claw-Eagle," hit suspected PKK targets in several regions in Iraq's north, including Sinjar, according to a tweet from the military, which claimed 81 PKK targets were struck, including shelters and caves.

The ministry said the jets took maximum care not to harms civilians and returned to their bases safely. There was no immediate statement from the PKK, which has waged a more than three-decade insurgency in southeastern Turkey.

There was also no immediate comment from Baghdad or northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

The PKK is considered a terror organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports