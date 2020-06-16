Virginians sue over statue's removal

RICHMOND, Va. -- Six property owners along Monument Avenue in Virginia's capital city filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to stop Gov. Ralph Northam's administration from removing a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Northam recently ordered the statue's removal, citing the demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who pleaded for air as a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck. Floyd's death, which sparked global protests on addressing racial injustice and police brutality, has also led to an re-examination of statues and monuments of historical figures.

The lawsuit challenges Northam's authority to order the statue's removal from its prominent place in the former capital of the Confederacy, citing in part an 1889 resolution of the General Assembly that authorized the governor of Virginia to accept the statue.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The plaintiffs also argue that removal of the statue would result in the loss of the National Historic Landmark designation for a stretch of Monument Avenue, a prestigious residential boulevard, and therefore "the loss of favorable tax treatment and reduction in property values."

The statue is one of five memorials to the Confederacy along Monument Avenue, and the only one on state property.

Photo by Keystone

Passengers use social distancing and other protective measures as they ride a barge along the River Walk on Monday in San Antonio. (AP/Eric Gay)

A similar lawsuit was filed last week by William Gregory, a descendant of two signatories to the deed transferring the statue to the state. A week ago, a judge issued a 10-day injunction in that case temporarily preventing Northam's administration from removing the statue.

U.S. seeks land for cemetery expansion

ARLINGTON, Va. -- The U.S. Justice Department has initiated legal proceedings to condemn 9 acres of land in northern Virginia to facilitate a major expansion of Arlington National Cemetery.

Government lawyers filed the civil condemnation suit Monday in federal court in Alexandria. According to court papers, Arlington County will be repaid for the land with a realignment of a major highway running through the county.

The condemnation will allow the cemetery to add roughly 50,000 spaces as part of a $274 million southern expansion project that is expected to extend the life of the cemetery beyond the year 2050.

The cemetery and the county had been negotiating a land exchange for years to facilitate the expansion, but the cemetery ended those talks and proceeded unilaterally in 2017 after congressional legislation authorized the U.S. Army, which runs the cemetery, to move ahead on the expansion without exchanging any land.

Court papers said that county leaders have endorsed the condemnation plan.

Virus relief for tribes tied up in court

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- The U.S. Treasury Department is withholding $679 million in coronavirus relief funding for tribes while a challenge over its initial round of payments to tribal governments plays out in court.

The money is part of $8 billion that Congress set aside for tribes in the federal rescue package approved in late March which included an April 26 deadline for the funding to be distributed to tribes.

The payments were delayed as the Treasury Department grappled with methodology. It decided to use federal tribal population data for the initial $4.8 billion distribution to 574 federally recognized tribes in early May. Much of the remaining $3.2 billion based on tribes' employment and expenditure data went out Friday, the department said.

As part of the legal wrangling, the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation in Kansas argued it was shortchanged $7.65 million because the Treasury Department relied on federal population data, rather than the tribe's own enrollment figures to calculate its share of the money.

A federal judge denied the tribe's request to halt further distribution of the money last week, saying the Treasury Department has discretion in determining how to allocate the money.

Businesses cited over virus regulations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Health officials in Tennessee have cited 14 Nashville businesses including a restaurant owned by singer Kid Rock for not complying with coronavirus public health orders.

Metro Public Health Department Director Michael Caldwell visited Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock N' Roll Steakhouse on Saturday after receiving a complaint, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the health department. Caldwell issued a citation "for serving people that were seated at the bar and for not observing proper social distancing inside the establishment."

Gov. Bill Lee and city and county officials have been easing restrictions on businesses during a gradual reopening of the state's economy in recent weeks. Some critics have said Tennessee is moving too quickly by reopening businesses in the face of increased cases.

Nashville is reopening in four phases. The city is currently in its second phase and last week delayed moving to its third phase due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports