Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

West Memphis hires Robert Hooks as head football coach

by Jeremy Muck | Today at 5:33 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Coach Robert Hooks (left) and the Osceola Seminoles. Hooks has been hired to coach West Memphis High School. ( John Sykes Jr.)

West Memphis has hired Osceola’s Robert Hooks as its new head football coach.

The West Memphis School Board made the hire official Tuesday night at its monthly board meeting.

Hooks went 36-7 in three seasons at Osceola and led the Seminoles to two consecutive Class 3A state title games in 2018 and 2019. The Rivercrest graduate has also been an assistant coach at Camden Fairview, Fort Smith Northside and Bryant.

While at Camden Fairview, Hooks was the offensive coordinator for the Cardinals’ Class 5A state championship team under Buck James. James has led Bryant to two consecutive Class 7A state titles in 2018 and 2019.

Hooks takes over a West Memphis program that finished 7-5 in 2019. The Blue Devils advanced to the Class 6A semifinals, losing at Benton.

Former coach Billy Elmore stepped down after six seasons last week at West Memphis to become the school’s athletic director.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT