2 die after vehicle crashes into tree in south Arkansas, state police say

Two people in south Arkansas died after a vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a tree early Monday, state police said.

Jody Ream, 48, was driving a Mercury south on Arkansas 275 in Banks around 1 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle on a curve, according to a state police preliminary report.

The Mercury crossed the northbound lane and went off the side of the road, troopers said, before it struck a tree.

Ream, who was from Hampton, as well as a passenger in the vehicle, 29-year-old Erin Minks, also of Hampton, died in the wreck, the report states.

Troopers said the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

At least 247 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.