Arkansas Symphony receives diversity grant

FILE — Geoffrey Robson, interim artistic director of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, stands at the podium for a children's concert at Robinson Center Performance Hall in this Feb. 8, 2019, file photo.

The League of American Orchestras has awarded an $18,760 grant to Arkansas Symphony Orchestra “to strengthen its understanding of equity, diversity, and inclusion and to help transform organizational culture,” the Little Rock-based organization announced Wednesday.

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra CEO Christina Littlejohn said in a news release that the orchestra will use the money, working with “experienced consultants … to move the entire board, staff and musicians toward better alignment … in short- and long-term planning, programming, staffing and goals.”

The one-year grants are going to 28 orchestras nationwide.