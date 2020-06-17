Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

ARRESTS

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Ashley Bowen, 18, of 5839 Yorkshire Circle in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, criminal use of a prohibited weapon, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and theft by receiving. Bowen was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Nancy Freeman, 25, of 1 Mawnan Lane in Bella Vista was arrested Monday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Freeman was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Evaughn Gloe, 22, of 462 S. Cleveland St. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of a counterfeit substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gloe was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Nicholas Brown, 40, of Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and criminal use of a prohibited weapon. Brown was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Jared Clark, 31, of 6463 Georges Ave. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Clark was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Stephen Pratt, 23, of 436 Caroline Clark St. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of a counterfeit substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pratt was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Jesse Compton, 30, of 5825 Slape St. in Johnson was arrested Monday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Compton was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Danial Plack, 39, of 311 E. Thurman St. in Prairie Grove was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Plack was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Arkansas State Police

• Anthony Chantharath, 31, of 1253 Apache Trail in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with theft by receiving, criminal mischief and fleeing. Chantharath was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Siloam Springs

• Michael James Craddock, 52, of 317 S. College St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Tuesday in connection with video voyeurism. Craddock was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.