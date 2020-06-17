Sections
Authorities ID man found dead in trunk in Faulkner County

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 9:29 a.m.
Authorities identified the man found dead in the trunk of a vehicle in Faulkner County on Monday night as 29-year-old Timothy Walker of Conway.

Faulkner County sheriff’s deputies responded around 10:30 p.m. Monday to investigate a suspicious vehicle near Sturgis Road and Round Mountain Road, according to a news release issued by the agency. Walker’s body was found in the trunk, authorities said.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

