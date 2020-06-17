Authorities ID man found dead in trunk in Faulkner County

A Faulkner County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this photo.
Authorities identified the man found dead in the trunk of a vehicle in Faulkner County on Monday night as 29-year-old Timothy Walker of Conway.
Faulkner County sheriff’s deputies responded around 10:30 p.m. Monday to investigate a suspicious vehicle near Sturgis Road and Round Mountain Road, according to a news release issued by the agency. Walker’s body was found in the trunk, authorities said.
His death is being investigated as a homicide.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.