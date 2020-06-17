Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Body found hanging under Bentonville bridge

by Tracy Neal | Today at 7:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police sirens.

BENTONVILLE -- A man's body was found Sunday hanging from a bridge on Southwest I Street, said Gene Page, a spokesman for the Bentonville Police Department.

Page said foul play isn't suspected in 31-year-old Bradley Conn's death. Police released no further information Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT