Body found hanging under Bentonville bridge

Police sirens.
BENTONVILLE -- A man's body was found Sunday hanging from a bridge on Southwest I Street, said Gene Page, a spokesman for the Bentonville Police Department.
Page said foul play isn't suspected in 31-year-old Bradley Conn's death. Police released no further information Tuesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.