Body found near I-630 exit ramp

by William Sanders | Today at 10:54 p.m.
A stranded motorist at the Baptist Medical Center exit on eastbound Interstate 630 discovered a decomposed body in a ditch late Wednesday night, according to Little Rock police.

The death is being investigated as suspicious, said department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford.

The body, which was found at about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, was that of a black female, Ford said. No other information was available.

"It's badly decomposed, so we know it's been out here a while," Ford said.

