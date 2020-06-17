Body found near I-630 exit ramp

Police tape
A stranded motorist at the Baptist Medical Center exit on eastbound Interstate 630 discovered a decomposed body in a ditch late Wednesday night, according to Little Rock police.
The death is being investigated as suspicious, said department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford.
The body, which was found at about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, was that of a black female, Ford said. No other information was available.
"It's badly decomposed, so we know it's been out here a while," Ford said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.