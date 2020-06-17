Detour expected in Bella Vista on Forest Hills Boulevard

NWA Democrat-Gazette/FILE PHOTO
BELLA VISTA -- Drivers can expect a detour on Forest Hills Boulevard due to work this week.
Crews are approaching the end of work on tunnels of the Little Sugar trail system which pass under major roads, according to a city news release.
The final project will begin Thursday on Forest Hills near Knighton Drive.
Traffic signals will direct one lane of vehicles along the detour, according to the release.
