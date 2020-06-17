El Fantasma (center), president of Mexico City’s lucha libre com- mission, hands donated food and household items to fellow wrestler La Zorra on Tuesday. El Fantasma organized donations from the city’s Jewish community to help support more than 200 professional wrestlers who have been unable to work for months during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP/Rebecca Blackwell)

Fighter pilot killed in crash identified

LONDON -- The fighter pilot who died after crashing off the coast of northern England has been identified as 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen, the U.S. Air Force said Tuesday.

Allen, 27, died in a routine training accident that took place at at 9:40 a.m. Monday. The cause of the F-15C Eagle crash is under investigation.

Allen, who was from northern Utah, had been based with the 48th Fighter Wing at the Royal Air Force's Lakenheath base since February. He was the assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron.

Photo by AP

A family floats in a shikara, a traditional gondola, at sunset Tues- day on Dal Lake in Srinagar in Indian-controlled Kashmir. (AP/Dar Yasin)

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Allen, and mourn with his family and his fellow Reapers in the 493rd Fighter Squadron," said Col. William Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing commander. "The tremendous outpouring of love and support from our communities has been a ray of light in this time of darkness."

Allen is survived by his wife and his parents.

Israel plans to ease travel restrictions

JERUSALEM -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his Greek counterpart Tuesday he hoped to open Israel's skies as soon as August after a prolonged closure because of the coronavirus, and that Greece would be among the first destinations for Israeli tourists.

The visit by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis marked his first overseas post-coronavirus trip and the first official state visit of any foreign leader to Israel since the pandemic broke out several months ago.

Greece is among the most popular tourist destinations for Israelis, and Netanyahu said that Aug. 1 would be the "target date" for resuming travel.

"Greece and Cyprus will be the first points of destination," he said. "This is contingent to what happens in terms of the numbers of the epidemic whether we keep it under control. But, if we are satisfied with the numbers then what we would like to do is target Aug. 1 as the date of the opening of the skies."

Israel generally weathered the pandemic well and began opening up last month. But it has seen a steady rise in cases since then, raising fears that restrictions may be reapplied.

Israel and Greece have strong economic ties and have grown even closer in recent years following the discovery of natural gas in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. They are also aligned politically over their shared concerns about Turkey's regional ambitions.

150 Azerbaijanis home after lockdowns

MOSCOW -- More than 150 Azerbaijani citizens stranded in Russia amid the coronavirus pandemic were able to return home Tuesday, Azerbaijani officials said.

Earlier on Tuesday some 400 Azerbaijani nationals stranded in a make-shift camp near the border in Russia's North Caucasus republic of Dagestan blocked a highway to protest the way their evacuation is organized.

The crowd clashed with police and border guards, injuring several officers. Some 90 protesters were brought to local police stations.

Commenting on the incident, a presidential aide in Azerbaijan confirmed that more than 150 Azerbaijani nationals were be able to return home Tuesday. Khikmet Gadzhiev reiterated that the border between the two ex-Soviet states opens once a week to let stranded Azerbaijani citizens back into their country.

Azerbaijani authorities will also organize a flight between Moscow and Baku, the country's capital, to evacuate more people, Gadzhiev said. "We urge our citizens to show understanding of the current situation," he added.

Russia closed its borders in late March in the wake of the virus outbreak, halting flights, trains and shutting down checkpoints along its land border.

China halts navigation satellite launch

BEIJING -- Citing technical reasons, China has delayed the launch of the final satellite to complete its Beidou Navigation Satellite System constellation that emulates the U.S. Global Positioning System.

The official Xinhua News Agency said Tuesday's mission aboard a Long March-3 rocket from the southwestern satellite launch base of Xicheng was scrubbed after pre-launch checks discovered "product technical problems."

No details or a new launch date were immediately announced. China's space program has developed rapidly over the past two decades as the government devotes major resources toward developing independent high-tech capabilities -- and even dominating in fields such as 5G data processing.

When completed, this third iteration of the Beidou system will provide global coverage for timing and navigation, offering an alternative to Russia's GLONASS and the European Galileo systems, as well as America's GPS.

The first version of Beidou, meaning "Big Dipper," was decommissioned in 2012. Future plans call for a smarter, more accessible and more integrated system with Beidou at its core, to come online by 2035.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports