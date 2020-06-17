• Queen Elizabeth II, 94, who hasn't missed the annual Royal Ascot horse racing meet during her 68-year reign as the United Kingdom's monarch, won't be attending this year's event, which started Tuesday and will be held without any spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic.

• Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota announced that her father, 67-year-old Nur Omar Mohamed, has died of complications from covid-19, with the Democratic congresswoman saying in a statement that "No words can describe what he meant to me and all who knew him."

• Olena Zelenska, 42, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has been hospitalized with double pneumonia after contracting the coronavirus, joining the ranks of several first ladies around the world who have been infected.

• Robert Brians of San Diego, who police said attempted suicide by driving off a cliff with his twin toddlers inside his pickup before being rescued by an officer who rappelled down to pull them to safety, faces two attempted-murder counts and other charges.

• Jason Bursey, 44, a restaurant owner in Broadlands, Va., apologized and removed a T-shirt he's been selling for the past year emblazoned with the business's logo and the words "Drunk Wives Matter," in response to criticism after a photo of the item appeared online.

• Victoria Klahr, a spokeswoman for the Eiffel Tower in Paris, which is closed because of the pandemic, said the first two floors of the 1,063-foot wrought-iron tower will reopen on June 25 to a limited number of people while elevators to the top will remain out of service.

• Ethan Hunsaker, 24, of Layton, Utah, accused of choking and stabbing a 25-year-old woman whom he met on the dating app Tinder, pleaded innocent to murder and will undergo a psychological evaluation, his attorney said.

• Zachary Sanns, a former U.S. Marine who was armed and wearing tactical gear as he stood alongside police in Las Vegas last month while they faced off with people protesting the death of George Floyd, was charged with impersonating a federal officer, prosecutors said.

• Ernie Ballard, a spokesman for Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, said the university would have no further comment after it announced that an unidentified incoming freshman, who was seen in a video using a racial slur, won't attend the school after LSU faced backlash when the video was posted on social media.