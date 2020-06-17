Let's Talk NWA to hold virtual Juneteenth concert

A local organization will offer a virtual Juneteenth celebration with live music, according to a news release.

The event, organized by Let's Talk NWA, will be livestreamed on Facebook Live from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday.

"Our goal with this year's event is to provide a positive environment to uplift the voices and creativity of those who are in the community," Carl Dunn, a board member of Let's Talk NWA, said.

Let's Talk NWA is a project of the NWA Center for Sexual Assault and aims "to affect positive change in the black community by breaking the cycle of domestic violence," according to its website.