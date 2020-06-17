Little Rock mayor plans orders banning police hold, requiring face coverings

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. speaks to reporters at a briefing in Little Rock on Friday in this screen grab of video provided by the city.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will sign an executive order banning a type of neck restraint occasionally used by the city's police officers and has directed the city attorney to draft an executive order requiring face coverings to be worn in public places.

Amid the national wave of protests against police brutality that followed the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, Scott announced that he would sign an order banning vascular neck restraints.

"We've been listening to many of the protesters throughout this time," Scott said.

The Little Rock Police Department already did not train officers to use chokeholds, but did train vascular neck restraints as a defensive tactic, Chief Keith Humphrey told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette after the news conference.

Humphrey said that the technique, which presses the arteries on the sides of the neck, has been used just three times in the last two years.

Separately, with the number of active coronavirus cases in Arkansas and deaths from the illness still on the rise, Scott said at a Wednesday news conference that he felt it was necessary to implement restrictions as the state reopens, and that the order requiring masks or other face coverings in public spaces should be ready early next week.

The city also plans to purchase 10,000 masks and distribute them to underserved communities.

