Long-used drug found to benefit sickest patients

People gather at a viewpoint looking at the mediterranean sea in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Borders opened up across Europe on Monday after three months of coronavirus closures that began chaotically in March. But many restrictions persist, it's unclear how keen Europeans will be to travel this summer and the continent is still closed to Americans, Asians and other international tourists. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

ATLANTA -- As nations grapple with new outbreaks and death tolls from the coronavirus, a commonly available drug appeared Tuesday to offer hope that the most seriously ill could have a better chance of survival.

With no vaccine available and much still unknown about the virus, researchers in England announced the first drug shown to save lives.

The drug, called dexamethasone, reduced deaths by 35% in patients who needed treatment with breathing machines and by 20% in those needing only supplemental oxygen, researchers in England said. It did not appear to help less ill patients.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the drug was the "biggest breakthrough yet" in treating the coronavirus, and top U.S. infectious-disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci called it "a significant improvement in the available therapeutic options that we have."

Britain is making dexamethasone available to patients on the country's National Health Service. The U.K. Department of Health said the drug had been approved to treat all hospitalized covid-19 patients requiring oxygen, effective immediately. It said the U.K. had stockpiled enough to treat 200,000 patients.

"It's on almost every pharmacy shelf in every hospital, it's available throughout the world, and it's very cheap," said Peter Horby of Oxford University, one of the leaders of the trial that randomly assigned 2,104 patients to get the drug and compared them with 4,321 patients getting only usual care.

Until now, the only drug shown to help fight covid-19 is remdesivir, an experimental drug from Gilead Sciences that blocks an enzyme the virus uses to copy its genetic material. Remdesivir shortened the time to recovery for severely ill hospitalized patients to 11 days on average versus 15 days for those just given usual care, in a study led by the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

"We don't know yet" if remdesivir could be used with dexamethasone -- or before or after it -- to give more benefit, Fauci said.

Even though dexamethasone helps only in severe cases, "countless lives will be saved globally," said Nick Cammack, a virus expert at the Wellcome Trust, a British charity that supports research.

"This is the dream," because the drug has been used for decades for other conditions, said Cammack, who had no role in the study. "It's very straightforward to make so there's no reason this can't be rolled out for the entire world."

No information was given on side effects, but researchers said they used a low dose and for a short time, which is generally safe.

"Short-term low dose shouldn't be a problem, but steroids do have a lot of side effects" including weight gain, high blood pressure, water retention, mood changes, sleep problems and rise in blood sugar for people with diabetes, said Dr. Francisco Marty, an infectious-disease specialist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

NO VACCINE COPAY

Meanwhile, U.S. officials said Tuesday that they expect health insurance companies will cover vaccines for covid-19 without charging copays, once those vaccines are developed and become available.

At a briefing for reporters, a senior Trump administration official said the government has been talking with insurers about offering vaccines at no cost to patients. The industry earlier made a similar commitment to cover testing for the coronavirus without charging copays.

The White House has started an initiative to quickly manufacture millions of doses of vaccines, once the Food and Drug Administration approves one or more formulations.

Candidate vaccines are in early trials, and the goal -- considered ambitious -- is to have 300 million doses by early next year. At the White House signing of an executive order on policing, President Donald Trump predicted it could even be met before the end of this year. Fauci has said a vaccine by year's end is conceivable only if everything goes right in final testing this summer.

Since the virus emerged in China late last year and spread worldwide, there have been more than 8.1 million confirmed cases and over 441,000 deaths.

The U.S. death toll has exceeded 116,900, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As parts of the economy have reopened in recent weeks, cases have surged in places like Texas, Arizona and Florida, where the virus has sidelined some members of a U.S. team that tracks hurricanes.

Countries that appeared to have largely contained the virus are seeing new outbreaks.

In China, authorities locked down a third neighborhood in Beijing to contain an outbreak that has infected more than 100 people. Most of the cases have been linked to the capital's Xinfadi wholesale food market, and people lined up for testing of anyone who had visited the market in the past two weeks or anyone who had contact with the market visitors.

New Zealand, which hadn't seen a new case in three weeks, was investigating after two women who flew in from London to see a dying parent were allowed to leave quarantine and drive halfway across the country before they were tested and found to be positive.

LONGER BORDER CLOSURE

Canada and the U.S. will extend to July 21 an agreement to keep their border closed to nonessential travel, with many Canadians fearing cases arriving from the U.S.

"This is a decision that will protect people on both sides of the border as we continue to fight covid-19," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

The acting U.S. secretary of homeland security, Chad Wolf, said in a statement that the department will continue to limit nonessential travel at land ports of entry with Canada and Mexico. Mexico's Foreign Ministry also tweeted that the agreement had been extended.

The U.S. car industry was among the first to reopen, yet the virus began to spread again almost immediately -- even with significant safety precautions in factories. Similar spikes have been seen after hair salons, day care centers and restaurants reopened.

Hula Hut, a large restaurant in Austin, Texas, reopened in May but had to shut down again this month for six days after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus in quick succession.

Texas doesn't require restaurants to close after a positive test, but general manager Elias Chocalas said it gave time to sanitize Hula Hut repeatedly and get his employees tested.

"We follow all the steps and then to see that someone has gotten it is just disheartening," Chocalas said. "It just brought the realization that this is going to happen regardless of how safe we are."

Texas is among the states reporting spikes in cases, setting a single-day high with 2,622 new infections Tuesday and a record for covid-19 hospitalizations for the eighth time in nine days, with 2,518.

"It does raise concerns, but there is no reason right now to be alarmed," Gov. Greg Abbott said, urging people to wear masks and stay home as much as possible.

The Republican said Texas' health care system can handle the surge as the nation's second-most-populated state pushes forward with reopening one of the world's largest economies.

HURRICANE HUNTERS HIT

Florida's confirmed cases also set a daily record, at almost 2,800. With hurricane season underway, the virus has spread to the team that operates the nation's hurricane hunter planes. Five employees at the team's Lakeland, Fla., base tested positive last week, forcing others into quarantine, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials said.

New cases in Arizona hit a daily high of nearly 2,400 -- almost double the previous record, health officials said. The state also reported 25 additional deaths, while hospital intensive-care units were hovering around 80% capacity.

In Tennessee, the number of infected patients in hospitals has reached its highest level, at more than 400, Vanderbilt University researchers said. A surge in new cases and hospitalizations has led Memphis and Nashville to delay plans to reopen more businesses and increase capacities for restaurants and retail stores.

Nevada, where casinos reopened almost two weeks ago, has reported 379 new cases, its largest daily increase since May 22. Health officials said it can be partially attributed to delayed reporting but is also part of an upward trend in the last three weeks.

Public-health recommendations are under attack from communities tired of staying home and officials eager to restart economies.

"They're either just over it, or they've come to believe it's a phony pandemic because their own personal grandmother hasn't been affected yet," said Andrew Noymer, an epidemiologist at the University of California at Irvine. Elected officials last week forced the Orange County, Calif., health department to scale back a mask-wearing order. "People just think this is a nothingburger. So they think the risk is exaggerated."

"Public health departments are facing lawsuits over their authority to close businesses, schools, and places of worship in order to protect the community at large -- the very action that is credited with saving hundreds of thousands of American lives from this virus," the National Association of County and City Health Officials and the Big Cities Health Coalition said.

Ten states -- Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas -- hit new highs for hospitalized patients Sunday, according to data maintained by The Washington Post.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

AFRICA, MIDEAST RISES

Elsewhere around the world, record-high infections were registered in South Africa over the weekend, two weeks after businesses and houses of worship reopened.

Egypt's Health Ministry reported 97 deaths Monday, the country's highest for a single day.

Israel's steady rise in infections since restrictions eased last month has increased fears of what a top Health Ministry official said looked like the "beginning of a wave," with 200 new cases daily. That's a tenfold increase from a few weeks ago, and authorities warned of possibly reinstating strict lockdown measures.

Turkey, which has seen an uptick in cases since it eased restrictions in early June, made masks mandatory in five more provinces Tuesday. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted early Tuesday that the wearing of masks is now compulsory in 42 of Turkey's 81 provinces.

Information for this article was contributed by R.J. Rico, Menelaos Hadjicostis, Lisa Marie Pane, Rob Gillies, Marilynn Marchione, Maria Cheng and Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar of The Associated Press; and by Lenny Bernstein, Rachel Weiner, Joel Achenbach, Jacqueline Dupree and Emily Guskin of The Washington Post.

Two women help to prepare the North Andover high school football field for social distancing due to COVID-19 virus concerns, prior to the annual town meeting, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in North Andover, Mass. It is the first ever outdoor town meeting since North Andover was established in 1646. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

A family enters the newly-reopened Yomiuriland amusement park in Tokyo, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. The park has been closed since the end of March as a part of the precautions to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A primary school student gestures for a hug from a distance to her teacher, as she collects her personal belongings, as the school year ends, in a school in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Signs remind patrons to wear masks and other protocols because of the coronavirus pandemic as they stroll through the Disney Springs shopping, dining and entertainment complex Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Walt Disney World Resort theme parks plan to reopen on July 11.(AP Photo/John Raoux)

A mother walks out with her children to where an army kitchen was serving food for people who are facing hardship because of lost income due to the new coronavirus pandemic, in Maipu, on the outskirts of Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

A traveler wears a mask and protective goggles as he walks through Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Chicago. Beginning June 16 at American Airlines and June 18 at United Airlines, all passengers and crew members will be required to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Women walk on the beach at Muizenberg, Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday June 16, 2020. The country now has more than a quarter of the coronavirus cases on the 54-nation African continent with more than 73,000 cases after new, record-high infections were registered in South Africa over the weekend. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)

Residents wearing masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus ride past a neighborhood under lockdown in Beijing Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Chinese authorities locked down a third neighborhood in Beijing on Tuesday as they rushed to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 100 people in a country that appeared to have largely contained the virus. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)