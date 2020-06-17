Little Rock directors review proposal for waste pickup, recycling

A three-year extension of Little Rock's contract with Waste Management to provide waste pickup and recycling is on the table, but city directors were skeptical when they got a first look Tuesday evening.

The proposed contract extension would raise the city's recycling fee to $5.58 a month and the overall solid waste fee to $30.19 a month, a $1.29 increase. It would include glass pickup and take effect in April 2021, when the current contract expires.

The Regional Recycling and Waste Reduction District Board of Directors, which includes six Pulaski County mayors and the county judge, voted June 11 to support the proposal and bring it before the participating cities of Little Rock, North Little Rock and Sherwood.

The three cities have until July 8 to choose whether to accept the contract.

In a presentation at Tuesday's city board meeting, Little Rock Public Works Department Director Jon Honeywell said city staff feel the proposed contract extension has competitive pricing and is the best option.

Waste Management removed glass from its recycling service in April 2019. Earlier this year, the city looked into a separate contract to recycle glass but decided the price -- $3.20 per household per month in addition to recycling through Waste Management -- was too high for residents.

"City staff feels that including glass back into the recycling stream is the best route for the city to go," Honeywell said.

Waste Management's role is to separate recyclable materials and distribute them to manufacturers. Glass goes to an out-of-state facility, Waste Management spokesman Bailey Moll said Tuesday.

At-large City Director Dean Kumpuris said it would be misleading to say the proposed contract included glass recycling, since Waste Management does not recycle the glass themselves and small pieces of broken glass end up in landfills.

"They're not going to recycle this glass. They're going to crush it, put it in their landfill and charge us more," Kumpuris said. "I'm ashamed to think that this is what we think of as a recycling program. ... If we're going to do this, let's buy some extra trucks and put everything in a bin and not worry about it."

Several other board members, including Ward 3 City Director Kathy Webb, agreed.

"That we would even pretend to be recycling and they would pick it up and throw it away is beyond shameful," she said.

Honeywell said the city could put out a request for proposals to find a different provider, but would be cutting it close to the July 8 deadline.

If it didn't accept the contract proposal, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said the city's options would be to look for other alternatives, which could end up being more expensive than the one at hand, or to "go back to the drawing board" and look at the possibility of moving the service in-house, which comes with its own set of fiscal realities.

Moll said he was glad to hear the board had engaged in a robust discussion about recycling, and that Waste Management was grappling with changing regulations when distributing recyclable materials.

"It is harder to do it today than it ever has been," he said.

The city board plans to consider the proposal during a special meeting June 23.