Walmart purchases

health-tech assets

Walmart Inc.'s acquisition of technology assets from health management firm CareZone will help lower customers' health care costs and expand the retailer's health and wellness capabilities, Walmart said Monday.

The product and technology personnel who built CareZone's mobile app also joined Walmart and will help the Bentonville retailer integrate the platform with its existing systems.

CareZone's app lets users organize their health information and refill prescriptions, and sends them reminders to take a medication, according to the company's website.

Walmart did not disclose how much it paid for the deal, which includes CareZone's patents and intellectual property. However, CNBC reported that the retailer paid about $200 million.

CareZone will remain a separate company unrelated to Walmart. Also, the deal does not include CareZone's pharmacy, which offers pre-sorted pill packs and free home delivery.

-- Serenah McKay

KKR, ex-dairy exec

team on Borden buy

DALLAS -- Borden Dairy, which filed for bankruptcy protection in January, has been scooped up by private equity giant KKR & Co. and an investment firm led by the former chief executive officer of Borden's biggest rival, Dean Foods.

The deal won't be approved until a sale hearing on Thursday in Wilmington, Del.

The two buyers created the entity New Dairy Opco LLC to buy nearly all of Borden's assets, with Capitol Peak Partners leading the bid, according to court documents and people familiar with the matter. Gregg Engles, former head of Dean Foods, founded Capitol Peak in 2017.

Borden filed for bankruptcy in January. The industry has seen a 46% drop in fluid milk consumption per capita from 1980 to 2018, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. At the same time, the cost of raw milk that Borden buys from small farmers rose 27% in the past year, Borden wrote in its bankruptcy filing.

KKR bought Borden in 1995 for $2 billion and made it private after 68 years as a publicly traded company. It later sold off divisions and brands, but remained a lender for Borden's $175 million term loan, according to court records.

-- The Dallas Morning News

Arkansas Index adds

8.23, ends at 391.93

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 391.93, up 8.23.

"A record jump in retail sales help push all three major U.S. stock indexes sharply higher on Tuesday as the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed just slightly below its all-time closing high on June 10," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.