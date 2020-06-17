Pilot hurt in crop duster crash

A crop duster in Jefferson County crashed on Wednesday, injuring the pilot, according to a Jefferson County sheriff’s office press release.

Deputies responded to an area near Lake Atkins Road, where they found the pilot, Alex Powell, trapped inside the crashed plane, the release said.

Authorities removed Powell and sent him to Jefferson Regional Medical Center. He was later transported to Little Rock, according to the release.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash, the release said.