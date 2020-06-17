Reading Nook

Here's a new cookbook that seems to have been written just for the unusual time we are living in, though I'm sure it was conceived long before we were dealing with a pandemic. For Kitchen Remix, New York food writer Charlotte Druckman had the idea to take three ingredients and find several interesting ways to use them. So the book's 75 recipes are variations using these trios of ingredients, such as chicken leg, apple and shallot, or eggs, olives and labneh.

She came up with the three-ingredient idea when she was teaching her brother to cook.

"By focusing on a few compatible, lovable ingredients at a time and offering a bunch of alternate ways to put them together — or remix them — I could optimize for manageability and still offer variation, with a little choose-your-own-adventure thrown in," she writes in the book's introduction.