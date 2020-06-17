Rogers encourages businesses to enforce covid-19 precautions, wearing masks

ROGERS -- The city will begin a campaign asking businesses to commit to preventing the spread of covid-19, Mayor Greg Hines announced Wednesday at a press conference.

The Fayetteville City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday night requiring people to wear masks in most public places. Rogers' campaign, #keeprogerssafe, does not mandate residents to wear masks but encourages businesses to choose to require them.

The city will make public a list of participating businesses.

"We hope the business community realizes the vast majority of consumers are looking for a place to shop safely," Hines said.

Hines said following public health guidelines is not a political issue.

"It's an issue of respecting our neighbors," he said.

The campaign comes as Northwest Arkansas has seen a surge in covid-19 cases and the state lifts coronavirus-related restrictions.

Businesses may apply for the program through the city's website.